Mumbai: Central Railway's Suburban Services Disrupted By Emergency Block & Equipment Glitch

Central Railway's suburban services faced significant disruptions on Tuesday due to two separate incidents. In the afternoon, an emergency block was implemented between Matunga and Sion, affecting multiple train schedules.

Earlier in the day, overhead equipment issues near Koper caused additional delays in the early hours. Commuters experienced longer wait times and overcrowding as trains were rerouted or cancelled.

Central Railway officials worked to resolve the issues promptly, urging passengers to check for updates and plan their journeys accordingly.