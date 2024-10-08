 Mumbai: Central Railway's Suburban Services Disrupted By Emergency Block & Equipment Glitch
Central Railway's suburban services faced major disruptions on Tuesday due to two incidents. An emergency block between Matunga and Sion in the afternoon affected train schedules, while overhead equipment issues near Koper caused early delays. Commuters experienced longer wait times and overcrowding as officials worked to resolve the issues.

Kamal Mishra
Updated: Tuesday, October 08, 2024, 04:10 PM IST
Central Railway's suburban services faced significant disruptions on Tuesday due to two separate incidents. In the afternoon, an emergency block was implemented between Matunga and Sion, affecting multiple train schedules.

Earlier in the day, overhead equipment issues near Koper caused additional delays in the early hours. Commuters experienced longer wait times and overcrowding as trains were rerouted or cancelled.

Central Railway officials worked to resolve the issues promptly, urging passengers to check for updates and plan their journeys accordingly.

