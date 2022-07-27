Mumbai: Central Railway’s new recruits include one Dobermann and eight Labradors | FPJ

Meet the newly joined special members of the Central Railways Mumbai Division security force who will keep you keep you safe. Recently the Railway Protection Force (RPF), Central Railway’s Mumbai division, has inducted nine 'dogs' namely Ranjar, Surya, Snuffy, Bagheera, Simba, Bond, Raja, Ruddy and Bolt into its security force. Of these, Bagheera, a Dobermann, is a tracker and the eight Labradors are sniffers. These 'special members ' are recently inducted into the dog squad of Central Railways Mumbai Division after completion of rigorous training of 32 weeks.

These sniffer dogs are trained to sniff out different types of explosives such as RDX, TNT, ammonium nitrate, Semtex, nitroglycerin, PETN, dynamite, and nitrocellulose, black powder and potassium chlorate. Apart from that also trained to sniff out different narcotic and psychotropic substances, including marijuana, methamphetamines, cocaine, heroin, MDMA and PCP or phencyclidine.

After the induction of these nine dogs, the total strength of the dog squad of the Mumbai Division has gone up to 29 including 18 Explosive Detectors, 7 Tracker and 4 Narcotic detectors. Out of these, 29 special members of CRs security force, 13 are kept at Matunga, five at Karnak Bandar, three at LTT and eight at Kalyan dog squad centre.

Earlier, in 2021, 14 puppies were purchased by the Railway Protection Force of Central Railway for the safety of railway premises and passengers. “On July 23rd 2021, around three-month-old 14 puppies were purchased by Central Railway. Of these, nine were inducted in RPF unit of Central Railway’s Mumbai division recently after completion of training while the remaining five were given to other divisions of CR - three to Pune, one Nagpur and Bhusawal," said an officer of CR adding that dogs are considered to be the best resource when it comes to creating the actual atmosphere of security with their proven effective utility.

Of these 14 young 'special officers' eight are Labrador, five are Belgian Malinois and one is Dobermann. Dobermanns and Labradors have 'posted' in the Mumbai division while Belgian Malinois deployed in the Nagpur, Pune and Bhusawal divisions of CR because they need more space to operate. At the time of purchase, the cost of each Belgian Malinois puppy was Rs 75,000, while Rs 25000 was paid for each Labrador and Doberman.

What do sniffer dogs do?

Sniffer dogs are used to search or detect explosives or narcotics at railway stations, platforms, trains (Mail/Express/Suburban Services), and parcels at all railway premises. Similarly, tracker dogs are utilised for track patrolling, yards, workshops and tracking of anti-social elements or offenders involved in the theft of railway property or passenger crime.

Tracker dogs are trained to follow the scent. Tracker dogs are trained to follow scent trails left by fugitives or for scent discrimination which is picking one person out of many, whose scent may be at the scene of a crime. For instance, if a theft has been committed and there are several suspects, the dog can sniff out the perpetrator from an article that provides a reference scent from the scene of the crime. While following the scent trail of a fugitive, if the dog comes across the target, it will latch on to it and not release it until commanded by its handler.