Mumbai: Central Railway's Ghat Section Sees Heightened Monsoon Safety | Representative Photo

Mumbai: The Central Railway’s (CR) Mumbai division is all set for monsoon safety in the ghat section with boulder netting, Canadian fencing, new water drains and dynamic rock-fall barrier.

Notably, the boulder netting in the section has risen to 60,000 sq mt this year from just 500 sq mt last year. Special Canadian fencing to prevent boulders and muck from sliding down the hills (while allowing water to flow) has also risen to 40mt this year from 40mt last year. The new catch water drains to guide the flow of rainwater, extension of tunnel portal to prevent boulder slides and dynamic rockfall barriers have more than doubled since last year.

Other measures include boulder catching sumps at 13 locations and tunnel sounding at 18 locations. The CR has also pressed hill gangs into operation for tunnel sounding, extensive scanning of the section and cleaning of waterways. Special training sessions were also organised for hill teams by professional trainers.

As per a CR statement, the quality of material used has been strictly controlled through lab tests. Besides, regular site inspection is also carried out by senior officials along with consultants, in consultation with experts from IIT Bombay and Konkan Railway Corporation Ltd.

Train operations in ghat sections is in itself a difficult task and providing measures for safe operations during monsoon is no less challenging. Absence of road access, high rocky hills, and space constraints for unloading and placing of machines at the site are some of the practical difficulties faced during work in ghat sections.

Meanwhile, the Western Railway (WR), too, has undertaken several preparatory works, along with proper upkeep and maintenance of the mechanical, signalling, electrical assets and equipment for the monsoon that has already set in. Divisional railway manager of Mumbai Central, Niraj Verma, also conducted an inspection of Vasai Yard on June 12 and gave instructions for proper completion of all works.

Based on the past history of water logging between Vasai and Nalasopara, innovative works such as gated opening in the protection wall for one-way discharge of rain water, and cross draining of flexible HDPE pipe in half moon shape have been undertaken. At Vasai yard, a choked ballast was observed at some locations for which cross drainage was advised.