Mumbai: Central Railway Uses Ultra-Modern Cameras To Trace Source Of Foul Odor At CSMT Motorman And Guard Lobby

The Central Railway has used two ultra- modern baroscopic cameras to trace dead rodents in the remotest corners of the motorman and guard lobby of CSMT ."This was done in response to the complaints of foul stench in the suburban running room. Upon receipt of the complaint, the housekeeping staff was immediately deployed to check the area of the origin of the smell" said an official on Saturday.

"Two baroscopic cameras were arranged to scan ceiling area which was not accessible by naked eye. Complete area was scanned in phased manner and many dead rats were found with the help of these cameras. Ceiling panel thus identified was removed and dead rats were removed. Some dead rats were found behind false ceiling near the toilet and washroom area of the suburban lobby. The dead rats were removed and disposed immediately. Dead rat sample and water sample were also sent to the lab for testing" he said.

However sources said that in last 6 days over 150 deat rat were found in the moterman/ gaurd lobby of CSMT. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), a UNESCO World Heritage Site and a pivotal transit hub, is facing a severe rodent infestation that has caused significant distress among railway staff, passengers, and tourists. The situation has deteriorated sharply over the past week, with the stench of dead rodents overwhelming the premises and creating a hazardous environment.

Sources said that the infestation first came to light on July 22, when staff were forced to relocate their workstations outside due to the unbearable smell. Initial cleaning efforts on that day uncovered 18 to 20 dead rodents. Despite further cleaning on July 23 and 24, which revealed over 70 additional dead rodents, the stench persisted, prompting staff to use masks and work outside.

The situation continued to escalate through July 25 and 26, with staff reporting the presence of several dead rodents and 25 live ones. According to a motorman till the date over 150 dead rat were found. However a spokesperson for Central Railway, however, has stated that only 85 dead rats have been found so far.

"Subsequent cleaning efforts on July 23 and 24 revealed over 50 and several more dead rodents, respectively. Despite additional deep cleaning and the removal of more than 50 dead rodents, the stench persisted on July 25, prompting staff to wear two masks. By July 26, the situation remained unresolved" alleged a motorman of CR .