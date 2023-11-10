Mumbai: Central Railway Unveils Innovative E-Auctions To Curb Unauthorized Hawking On Trains

Central Railway | File

Mumbai: In a bid to tackle the issue of unauthorized hawking in trains, Mumbai Division, Central Railway, has announced two groundbreaking e-auctions for vending opportunities on both Mail/Express and Passenger trains, as well as Suburban trains.

The first e-auction encompasses the vending of various miscellaneous items, excluding food and non food items, in all classes of Mail/Express and Passenger trains. Notably, premium trains such as Mahanagri Express, Rajdhani, Duranto, and others are excluded from this initiative.

The second e-auction focuses on the vending of consumable and non-consumable items in all classes of Suburban trains, including AC and Non-AC local and passenger trains including iconic Matheran toy trains.

Under the scope of work, vendors will be permitted to operate within division limits, with a set maximum number of permitted vendors for each category. For all Mail/Express and Passenger Trains, the maximum is set at 500 vendors, while for all Suburban Trains, it's an impressive 1500 vendors.

Hawkers given opportunity to sell items

"The licensee will have the opportunity to sell non-consumable items such as travel-related products, mobile/laptop accessories, stationery products, newspapers/magazines/books, etc. Additionally, consumable items are permitted exclusively in Suburban trains, including packed food, beverages, snack items, and pre-cut and peeled raw vegetables and fruits" said Robin Kalia , senior divisional commercial maneger of central railways Mumbai division.

E-auction

"The e-auction is scheduled to open on November 28, 2023, for both Suburban and Non-suburban trains separately. Detailed information about the e-auction can be found on www.ireps.gov.in, providing potential vendors with a comprehensive overview of the initiative.

This move by Mumbai Division, Central Railway, marks a proactive approach to address unauthorized hawking while opening new avenues for legitimate vending opportunities in the bustling train network" he said.

