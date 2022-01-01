Mumbai: Central Railway to start AC locals from January 3; check timetable here

Central Railway will introduce AC suburban services between CSMT and Goregaon/Vashi/ Panvel/ Bandra on Harbour line (by replacing non-ac services) with effect from 3.1.2022. These AC services will be run as non-AC (normal) suburban services on Sundays. The details of 16 services that will run as AC services are as under:

98802 – B-2 Bandra Dep 04.17 hrs CSMT Arr 04.48 hrs

98011 – PL-9 CSMT Dep 04.52 hrs Panvel Arr 06.12 hrs

98022 – PL-22 Panvel Dep 06.29 hrs CSMT Arr 07.48 hrs

98815 – B-15 CSMT Dep 07.51 hrs Bandra Arr 08.20 hrs

98818 – B-18 Bandra Dep 08.28 hrs CSMT Arr 08.58 hrs

98723 – GN-23 CSMT Dep 09.02 hrs Goregaon Arr 09.56 hrs

98730 – GN-30 Goregaon Dep 10.06 hrs CSMT Arr 11.04 hrs

98523 – V-21* CSMT Dep 11.08 hrs Vashi Arr 11.57 hrs

98556 – V-44 Vashi Dep 16.44 hrs CSMT Arr 17.33 hrs

98759 – GN-59* CSMT Dep 17.37 hrs Goregaon Arr 18.31 hrs

98766 – GN-66* Goregaon Dep 18.41 hrs CSMT Arr 19.40 hrs

98553 – V-49* CSMT Dep 19.44 hrs Vashi Arr 20.34 hrs

98578 – V-64* Vashi Dep 20.49 hrs CSMT Arr 21.38 hrs

98241 – PL-189 CSMT Dep 21.42 hrs Panvel Arr 23.02 hrs

98244 – PL-198 Panvel Dep 23.13 hrs CSMT Arr 00.32 hrs

98803 – B-3 CSMT Dep 00.36 hrs Bandra Arr 01.04 hrs



* These AC services will not be available on Sundays/Holidays



16 AC suburban services presently running on Transharbour line will be replaced with normal (non-AC) services with effect from 3.1.2022 due to poor patronization (Passenger occupancy of AC local on Transharbour line for the month of November 2021 was 1197 with daily average of 40 passengers and for the month of December 2021 (upto 20.12.2021) was 1052 with daily average of 53 passengers.



Published on: Saturday, January 01, 2022, 05:57 PM IST