Mumbai: Central Railway to operate Mega Block tomorrow - Check out timings and route details

In order to carry out maintenance work on Sunday, the Central Railway (CR) has planned a mega block on the Main and Harbour lines. CR in a statement said there will be "mega block on its suburban sections for carrying out various engineering and maintenance works on Sunday."

Here are the lines which will get affected due to this mega block by Central Railway:

Main Line

Byculla – Matunga Up and Dn fast lines from 11.05 am to 4.05 pm

Dn fast line services leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus from 10.49 am to 3.44 pm will be diverted on Dn slow line between Byculla and Matunga halting as per respective scheduled halts; re-diverted on Dn fast line at Matunga and will arrive destination 15 minutes beyond schedule.

Up fast line services leaving Kurla from 11.06 am to 3.45 pm will be diverted on Up slow line between Matunga and Byculla, halting as per respective scheduled halts; rediverted on Up fast line at Byculla and will arrive destination 15 minutes beyond schedule.

Harbour Line

Kurla-Vashi Up & Dn harbour lines from 11.10 am to 4.10 pm

Dn services to Panvel/Belapur/Vashi leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus from 10.18 am to 3.39 pm will remain cancelled.

Up services to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus leaving Panvel/Belapur/Vashi from 10.21 am to 3.41 pm will remain cancelled.

Special trains will be run on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus-Kurla section during the block period.

Harbour line passengers are permitted to travel via Transharbour line / Main line from 10.00 am to 4.30 pm.