Mumbai: Central Railway to operate Mega Block on Sunday, suburban services to be affected; details inside

Central Railway to operate mega block on Sunday for maintenance works | PTI

Central Railway, Mumbai Division will operate Mega Block on its suburban sections for carrying out various engineering and maintenance works on Sunday.

𝗠𝗮𝘁𝘂𝗻𝗴𝗮-𝗠𝘂𝗹𝘂𝗻𝗱 𝗨𝗽 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗗𝗻 𝗳𝗮𝘀𝘁 𝗹𝗶𝗻𝗲𝘀 𝗳𝗿𝗼𝗺 𝟭𝟭.𝟬𝟱 𝗮𝗺 𝘁𝗼 𝟯.𝟱𝟱 𝗽𝗺

Dn fast line services leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai from 10.25 am to 3.35 pm will be diverted on Dn slow line between Matunga and Mulund stations halting as per their respective scheduled halts and will be re-diverted on Dn fast line from Thane and will arrive destination 15 minutes behind schedule.

Up fast line services leaving Thane from 10.50 am to 3.46 pm will be diverted on Up slow line between Mulund and Matunga halting as per their scheduled halts and Will be re-diverted on Up fast line and will arrive at destination 15 minutes behind schedule.

𝗖𝗵𝗵𝗮𝘁𝗿𝗮𝗽𝗮𝘁𝗶 𝗦𝗵𝗶𝘃𝗮𝗷𝗶 𝗠𝗮𝗵𝗮𝗿𝗮𝗷 𝗧𝗲𝗿𝗺𝗶𝗻𝘂𝘀-𝗖𝗵𝘂𝗻𝗮𝗯𝗵𝗮𝘁𝘁𝗶 / 𝗕𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗿𝗮 𝗗𝗻 𝗵𝗮𝗿𝗯𝗼𝘂𝗿 𝗹𝗶𝗻𝗲 𝗳𝗿𝗼𝗺 𝟭𝟭.𝟰𝟬 𝗮𝗺 𝘁𝗼 𝟰.𝟰𝟬 𝗽𝗺 &

𝗖𝗵𝘂𝗻𝗮𝗯𝗵𝗮𝘁𝘁𝗶 / 𝗕𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗿𝗮-𝗖𝗵𝗵𝗮𝘁𝗿𝗮𝗽𝗮𝘁𝗶 𝗦𝗵𝗶𝘃𝗮𝗷𝗶 𝗠𝗮𝗵𝗮𝗿𝗮𝗷 𝗧𝗲𝗿𝗺𝗶𝗻𝘂𝘀 𝗨𝗽 𝗵𝗮𝗿𝗯𝗼𝘂𝗿 𝗹𝗶𝗻𝗲 𝗳𝗿𝗼𝗺 𝟭𝟭.𝟭𝟬 𝗮𝗺 𝘁𝗼 𝟰.𝟭𝟬 𝗽𝗺

Dn Harbour line services to Vashi /Belapur/Panvel leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai/ Vadala Road from 11.16 am to 4.47 pm and Dn Harbour line services to Bandra/Goregaon leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai from 10.48 am to 4.43 pm will remain suspended.

Up Harbour line services for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai leaving Panvel/Belapur/Vashi from 9.53 am to 3.20 pm and Up Harbour line services for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai leaving Goregaon/ Bandra from 10.45 am to 5.13 pm will remain suspended.

However, Special services will run between Panvel and Kurla (Platform No.8) at about 20 minutes frequency during the block period.

Harbour line passengers are permitted to travel via Main Line and Western Railway from 10.00 am to 6.00 pm during block period.

These maintenance mega blocks are essential for infrastructure upkeep and safety. Passengers are requested to bear with the Railway Administration for the inconvenience caused.