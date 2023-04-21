Mumbai: Central railway to operate Mega Block on Sunday for maintenance work; check details

Central Railway to operate mega block on Sunday for maintenance works | PTI

Central Railway, Mumbai Division will operate Mega Block on its suburban sections for carrying out various engineering and maintenance works on 23rd April 2023

Matunga - Mulund Up and Dn Slow Lines From 11.05 am To 3.55 pm

Dn slow line services leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai from 10.14 am to 3.18 pm will be diverted on Dn fast line between Matunga and Mulund stations and will halt at Sion, Kurla, Ghatkopar, Vikhroli, Bhandup and Mulund stations. Further will be re-diverted on proper slow line at Mulund station and will arrive destination 15 minutes later than scheduled arrival.

Up Slow line services leaving Thane from 10.58 am to 3.59 pm will be diverted on Up fast line between Mulund and Matunga and will halt at Mulund, Bhandup, Vikhroli, Ghatkopar, Kurla and Sion stations. Further will be re-diverted on proper Up slow line and will arrive destination 15 minutes later than scheduled arrival.

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus-Chunabhatti / Bandra Dn harbour line from 11.40 am to 4.40 pm &

Chunabhatti / Bandra-Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Up harbour line from 11.10 am to 4.10 pm

Dn Harbour line services to Vashi /Belapur/Panvel leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai/ Vadala Road from 11.16 am to 4.47 pm and Dn Harbour line services to Bandra/Goregaon leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai from 10.48 am to 4.43 pm will remain suspended.

Up Harbour line services for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai leaving Panvel/Belapur/Vashi from 9.53 am to 3.20 pm and Up Harbour line services for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai leaving Goregaon/ Bandra from 10.45 am to 5.13 pm will remain suspended.

However, Special services will run between Panvel and Kurla (Platform No.8) during the block period.

Harbour line passengers are permitted to travel via Main Line and Western Railway from 10.00 am to 6.00 pm during block period.

The maintenance mega block is essential for infrastructure upkeep and safety. Passengers are requested to bear with the Railway Administration for the inconvenience caused.