Mumbai: Central Railway to operate Mega Block on Sunday - Check out timings and route details

In order to carry out maintenance work on Sunday (August 29), the Central Railway (CR) has planned a mega block on the Main and Harbour lines. CR in a statement said there will be "mega block on its suburban sections for carrying out various engineering and maintenance works on Sunday."

Here are the lines which will get affected due to this mega block by Central Railway:

Thane-Kalyan Up and Down slow lines from 11.00 am to 4.00 pm

Dn Slow/Semi fast services leaving Mulund from 10.43 am to 3.46 pm will be diverted on Dn fast line between Mulund and Kalyan stations, halting at Thane, Diva, Dombivali stations and will arrive destination 10 minutes behind schedule.

Up Slow/ Semi fast services leaving Kalyan from 10.37 am to 3.51 pm will be diverted on Up fast line between Kalyan and Mulund stations, halting at Dombivali, Diva, Thane stations and further will be re-diverted on Up Slow line at Mulund station and will arrive destination 10 minutes behind schedule.

All Up and Dn slow services leaving/arriving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus between 11.00 am to 5.00 pm will arrive/depart 10 minutes behind schedule.

Panvel- Vashi Up and Dn harbour lines from 11.05 am to 4.05 pm

(Excluding Belapur-Kharkopar BSU line)

Up Harbour line services towards Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai leaving Panvel from 10.49 am to 4.01 pm and Dn Harbour line services to Panvel/Belapur leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai from 10.03 am to 3.16 pm will remain suspended.

Up Trans-harbour line services towards Thane leaving Panvel from 9.01 am to 3.53 pm will and Dn Trans-harbour line services towards Panvel leaving Thane from 10.01 am to 3.20 pm will remain suspended.

Dn BSU line services for Kharkopar leaving Nerul from 10.15 am to 2.45 pm and Up BSU line services for Nerul leaving Kharkopar from 10.45 am to 3.15 pm will remain cancelled.

Special local trains will run on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai – Vashi section during the block period.

Trans-harbour line services will be available between Thane-Vashi/Nerul stations during the block period.

Local train services on the BSU line between Belapur and Kharkopar will run as per schedule during the block period.

Published on: Friday,August 27, 2021, 03:28 PM IST