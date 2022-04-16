Mumbai: Central Railway to operate mega block on April 17; check details here

Down slow services leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus from 10.48 am to 3.49 pm will be diverted on down fast line between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and Vidyavihar stations, will halt at Byculla, Parel, Dadar, Matunga, Sion and Kurla stations and further rediverted on Dn slow line.

Up slow services leaving Ghatkopar from 10.41 am to 3.52 pm will be diverted on Up fast line between Vidyavihar and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and will halt at Kurla, Sion, Matunga, Dadar, Parel and Byculla stations.

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus – Chunabhatti / Bandra Dn harbour line from 11.40 am to 4.40 pm &*

*Chunabhatti / Bandra- Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Up harbour line from 11.10 am to 4.10 pm*

Down Harbour line services to Vashi /Belapur/Panvel leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus / Vadala Road from 11.16 am to 4.47 pm and Dn Harbour line services to Bandra/Goregaon leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus from 10.48 am to 4.43 pm will remain suspended.

Up Harbour line services for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus leaving Panvel/Belapur/Vashi from 9.53 am to 3.20 pm and Up Harbour line services for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus leaving Goregaon/ Bandra from 10.45 am to 5.13 pm will remain suspended.

However, Special services will run between Panvel and Kurla (Platform No.8) during the block period.

Harbour line passengers are permitted to travel via Main Line and Western Railway from 10.00 am to 6.00 pm during block period.

These maintenance mega blocks are essential for infrastructure upkeep and safety. Passengers are requested to bear with the Railway Administration for the inconvenience caused.

Published on: Saturday, April 16, 2022, 10:35 PM IST