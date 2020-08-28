Mumbai: Central Railway to operate Mega Block on 30 August



Central Railway, Mumbai Division will operate Mega Block on its suburban sections for carrying out various engineering and maintenance works on 30.08.2020.



Thane-Kalyan Up and Dn fast lines from 10.00 am to 3.00 pm

Dn fast special services leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus from 9.30 am to 2.17 pm will be diverted on Dn slow line between Thane and Kalyan stations, halting as per respective scheduled halts.

Up fast special services leaving Kalyan from 9.47 am to 2.47 pm will be diverted on Up slow line between Kalyan and Thane halting as per respective scheduled halts and further will be diverted on Up fast line from Thane and will reach Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus 10 minutes behind schedule.



Panvel-Vashi on Up and Dn lines from 10.40 am to 3.40 pm

Up Harbour line special services towards Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai leaving Panvel from 10.30 am to 3.35 pm will remain suspended.

Dn Harbour line special services to Panvel leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai from 9.30 am to 3.00 pm will remain suspended.

However, special local trains will run on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus-Vashi- Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus section during the block period.

These maintenance mega blocks are essential for infrastructure upkeep and safety. Passengers are requested to bear with the Railway Administration for the inconvenience caused.