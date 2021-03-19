Mumbai: Central Railway to install standalone self-dispensing vending machines at 9 stations

In order to make train journey pleasant for passengers, the Central Railway's Mumbai Division on Friday announced the installation of 'Stand Alone Self Dispensing' vending machines at 16 locations of nine stations.

The Central Railway in a press release said it is trying its best to improve train journeys safer, comfortable, and user-friendly for passengers. To facilitate this, it has installed Automated Ticket Checking and Managing Access System, EzySpit Spittoon, vending kiosks, and Baggage Wrapping and Sanitisation facility.

The Central Railway’s Mumbai Division will also install "Stand Alone Self Dispensing" vending machines at 16 locations of nine stations. "In view of the safety of passengers during COVID-19, Central Railway initiated one more step to install "Stand Alone Self Dispensing Unit" vending machines at 16 locations of 9 suburban stations for which tenders have been invited," CR said in a press release.

These units will be installed at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, Parel, Kurla, Vidyavihar, Ghatkopar, Vikhroli, Kanjurmarg, Thane, and Kalyan stations.

Apart from this, passengers will get 24-hour access to eatables at these stations through the alone self-dispensing units. "Mumbai division likely to earn an annual income of about Rs. 49.90 lakhs," the Central Railway added.

It further said in view of the COVID-19 pandemic these "stand alone self-dispensing units" will be aid safety of the passengers.