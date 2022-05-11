Mumbai: Central Railway to increase number of AC locals on main line following high demand

Central Railway has decided to increase the number of AC locals on the Main line (CSMT-Kalyan/Titwala /Ambarnath ) with reference to increasing passengers’ demand after slashing fares for single journeys up to 50% . Additional 12 air conditioned services will be introduced on CRs main line from May 14th 2022. These Air condition services will replace currently runnin non air conditioned services of main line. CR has also decided to run 14 services on Sundays and Nominated Holidays also on its main line. Currently on CRs main line air conditioned local services are available only on weekdays. However due less response passengers as compared to main line AC local services presently running on Harbor line will run with normal non-AC rakes from May14th. The 16 Harbor line AC services will run with non-AC rake with effect from May 14th 2022 and as a result AC services will be run only on the Main line from May 14th.

With the increase of 12 AC services on the Main line (CSMT-Kalyan/Titwala /Badlapur) on weekdays the total AC services on the Main line will increase from 44 to 56. However, there will be no increase in the total number of services which will remain 1810 as at present.

Total number of AC services running on the Main line on Sundays/nominated holidays will be 14 from May 14th and the total number of services running on the Main line on Sundays/nominated holidays will increase from 673 to 687.

The total number of services on weekdays on Main line (894), Harbor line (614), Trans-Harbor line (262) and 4th corridor i.e. Belapur/Nerul-Kharkopar line (40) will remain the same i.e. 1810. The overall suburban services running on Sundays/nominated holidays will increase from 1460 to 1474. Total number of AC rakes in service on main line will increase from 3 to 4. Now, Titwala route passengers can avail the AC services in the morning peak (Titwala dep 8.33 am) and Ambarnath route passengers can avail the AC services in the evening peak (CSMT 5.00 pm and Dadar dep 7.39 pm)

The details of 12 new AC services on Main line are as under (replaced from non-AC services)

Refund:

The harbor line passengers holding Season Tickets for AC services can obtain a refund of difference of AC and First Class fare for balance days from UTS booking counters at suburban stations. They may travel in first class ordinary services.

Time table of additional AC local on main line effective from 14th May

Down Trains

Titwala local leaving CSMT at 6.30 am

Dombivali local leaving CSMT at 10.22 am

Ambarnath local leaving CSMT at 1.15 pm, 5.00 pm

Ambarnath local leaving Dadar at 7.39 pm

Thane local leaving CSMT at 10.20 pm

Up Trains:

CSMT local leaving Thane at 5.24 am

CSMT local leaving Titwala at 8.33 am

CSMT local leaving Dombivali at 11.48 am

CSMT local leaving Ambarnath at 3.12 pm, 8.50 pm

Dadar local leaving Ambarnath at 6.30 pm

Time table of 14 AC services on Sundays/Holidays

Slow local for CSMT leaving Kurla at 4.46 am, 9.56 pm

Slow local for CSMT leaving Kalyan at 7.56 pm

Slow local for CSMT leaving Dombivali at 4.55 pm

Slow local for Dombivali leaving CSMT at 3.24 pm

Fast local for Dadar leaving Kalyan at 11.22 am

Fast local for CSMT leaving Kalyan at 6.32 am, 8.54 am

Fast local for CSMT leaving Badlapur at 1.48 pm

Fast local for Kalyan leaving CSMT at 5.20 am, 7.43 am, 10.04 am, 6.36 pm,

Fast local for Badlapur leaving Dadar at 12.30 pm

Published on: Wednesday, May 11, 2022, 06:52 PM IST