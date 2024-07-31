 Mumbai: Central Railway Signal Failure Near CSMT Disrupts Local Train Services, Passengers Stranded
The issue, first reported at approximately 2:30 pm, was not resolved until around 3:15 pm. According to sources, this failure resulted in several trains being stranded between CSMT and Masjid, with some passengers forced to walk along the tracks to reach their destinations.

Mumbai: A signal failure near Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) on the slow line of the Central Railway severely disrupted local train services on Tuesday afternoon. The issue, first reported at approximately 2:30 pm, was not resolved until around 3:15 pm. According to sources, this failure resulted in several trains being stranded between CSMT and Masjid, with some passengers forced to walk along the tracks to reach their destinations.

"The signal failure led to a complete halt in train services towards CSMT on the slow corridor, leaving numerous passengers stranded at various stations. Many were seen disembarking from trains and seeking alternative transportation as no trains were available in the direction of CSMT" said a frequent commuter. "The incident caused significant confusion and frustration among commuters, exacerbated by the lack of timely and accurate announcements or updates" he said.

The Central Railway has faced a series of technical issues recently, including problems with overhead wires and track damages. Tuesday’s disruption further highlighted ongoing challenges within the railway system.

"The chaos from the disruption continued well into the evening, leaving hundreds of commuters dissatisfied and frustrated over the inadequate response and communication from the railway authorities" said another passenger.

