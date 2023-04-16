Mumbai: Central Railway seizes 1,100kg of flammable items from LTT Station

Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT) | India Rail Info

Central Railway’s Vigilance Department seized around 1,100 kilos of flammable items from LTT Station’s parcel office last week.

The department raided the station after receiving a tip-off and seized 51 boxes that were transported from Shalimar Station in West Bengal on the Shalimar–Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Express on Friday, sources said.

Shalimar Station is one of five intercity railway stations serving Howrah and Kolkata. It is situated in Shibpur area of Howrah.

The items lay on the platform for more than 24 hours but neither the parcel office in-charge nor other concerned officials took necessary action.

Last year lithium polymer battery (flammable) was transported from Shalimar Station on the same train and a fire was reported in the brake van at Nashik Station.

Carrying flammable objects on trains is a punishable offence under Section 164 of the Railways Act and the offender may be imprisonedfor up to three years or fined Rs1,000 or both. A fine of Rs500 is applicable under Section 165.

