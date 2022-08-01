Mumbai: Central Railway registers revenue of Rs.135.57 crore from sale of scrap this year from April to July |

The Central Railway registered revenue of Rs.135.57 crore from the sale of scrap which is 37.40% more when compared to the revenue of Rs. 98.67 crore achieved during the corresponding period of last year i.e. April to July 2021. The scarp sale revenue of Rs.135.57 Crore was generated by Central Railway and it is the highest ever revenue generated from sale of scrap for April to July period in any year.

"Central Railway has continued its relentless efforts towards achieving “Zero Scrap Mission” to make all stations, sections, installations, depots, workshops, sheds, workplace covering all departments/Divisions free from scrap," said an officer of CR.

Anil Kumar Lahoti, General Manager, Central Railway said that the disposal of scrap has not only helped in generating revenue but also kept the premises clean and environment friendly. He also said that Central Railway will work in a mission mode to sell all the identified scrap material at various locations on railway premises.

Not only CR, but WR also focusing going ahead in the direction toward the “Zero Scrap Mission”, during the current financial year WR has sold scrap worth Rs. 151.75 crores till 21st July 2022. This is the best ever figure achieved till date & is also 88% higher than the corresponding period of last year i.e Rs. 80.91 crore.

"In the past four years, Western Railway has been consistently selling a scrap of approx. Rs 500 crores which have helped in the monetization of blocked funds and consequent revenue generation. In the last financial year, Western Railway had sold scrap worth Rs. 513.46 crores," said an official of WR.