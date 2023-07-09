Mumbai: Central Railway Reaches Milestone In Curbing Ticketless Travel

Central Railway, one of the prominent railway zones in India, has achieved remarkable success in curbing ticketless travel during the first quarter of the current financial year. According to official reports, the railway zone registered a staggering 1339.55 thousand cases of ticketless travel, surpassing the set target of 1067.25 thousand cases by an impressive 25.51%. Furthermore, the revenue collected as fines amounted to ₹94.04 crores, exceeding the target of ₹66.49 crores by a remarkable 41.42%.

"This remarkable feat was made possible due to the pivotal role played by Railway Magistrates and their diligent staff. Railway Magistrates were stationed at various crucial locations across the Central Railway network, including Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, Kalyan, Bhusaval, Manmad, Khandwa, Nagpur, Daund, and Pune.

RPF and TCs conducted surprise checks on trains

Accompanied by Ticket Checking staff and Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel, the Magistrates conducted surprise checks on running trains and at railway stations" said Dr Shivraj Manaspure chief public relations officer of CR. "The Railway Magistrates established spot-courts as per their monthly schedules. The dedicated checking staff and RPF personnel were instrumental in assisting the Magistrates during checks on trains and at stations, enabling on-the-spot imposition of penalties," he said. According to CR, the individuals apprehended for various offenses were dealt with under relevant sections of the Indian Railway Act. The Railway Magistrates pronounced judgments and decrees accordingly.

Checks conducted on running trains in Maharashtra

In Maharashtra, checks were conducted in running trains, with courts held at the stations. In Madhya Pradesh jurisdiction of CR, checks and mobile courts were carried out directly on the running trains. During 2022-2023, Central Railway registered an unprecedented revenue of ₹303.37 crores from 46.86 lakh cases, surpassing the target set by the railway board of ₹235.50 crores (an increase of 41.50%).

The trend continues in the current financial year of 2023-2024, with Central Railway conducting special 265 checks from April to June. During last financial year 740 special checks were conducted by CR. Caption Picture attached for representational purpose only