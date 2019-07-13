Mumbai: Central Railway mega block on Main, Harbour, Trans-Harbour Lines this Sunday

Mumbai: In order to carry out the maintenance work on Sunday, the Central Railway(CR) has planned five hours mega block on main, harbour and trans-harbour line. Sunil Udasi, Chief Public Relation Officer (CPRO), CR said, “On main line, block will be taken on Chhatrapti Shivaji Maharaj Terminals (CSMT)-bound fast corridor between Kalyan-Thane from 11.20am to 3.50pm. During this period, CSMT-bound fast services will be diverted on slow line between Kalyan and Thane stations. These trains will halt at all stations between Mulund and Byculla stations and are likely to reach their destination 20 minutes behind schedule.”

“The fast services will be re-diverted Thane and CSMT stations,” read press release. “Down fast services leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai from 10.16 am to 3.22 pm will halt at Ghatkopar, Vikhroli, Bhandup, Mulund and Diva stations in addition to their respective scheduled halts and will arrive destination 15 minutes behind schedule,” added Udasi.

All slow line services leaving/arriving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus between 11.00 am and 5.00 pm will arrive destination 15 minutes behind schedule. Up mail/express trains arriving Mumbai/LTT/Dadar during the block period will arrive 20 to 30 minutes behind schedule.

On Harbour Line, the block will be taken between 11.30am to 4.00pm between Panvel-Vashi and Nerul/Belapur-Kharkopar on both, Up and Down, corridor. However, Panvel-Andheri services will remain cancelled during the block period.

“Up Harbour services for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai leaving Panvel/Belapur from 11.06am to 4.01pm and Down harbour line services for Panvel/Belapur leaving Vashi from 10.53am to 4.05pm will remain suspended between Vashi and Panvel,” said Udasi.