Mumbai: Central Railway Issues Stern Warning To All Pantry Car Staff And Food Stall | Representative Photo

Central Railway has issued stern warning to all pantry car staff to ensure strict adherence to cleanliness protocols on all trains.

The food stalls at various stations of Central Railway have also been warned against flouting cleanliness rules and protocol with a strong message that offenders will be dealt with seriously.

This has been in the wake of a recent incident in the Avadh Assam Express on 11.7.2024.

In response to a video complaint posted on social media by a concerned citizen highlighting the irresponsible disposal of garbage from the pantry car of Avadh Assam Express on 11th July, the Tinsukia Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) swiftly took decisive action.Upon receiving the complaint, the DRM of Tinsukia Division, promptly coordinated with the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) to levy a significant fine of Rs 15,000 against the licensee involved.

Additionally, a stern warning was issued to ensure strict adherence to cleanliness protocols on all trains. Furthermore, in a collaborative effort with the Railway Protection Force (RPF) of the East Central Railway, where the incident occurred, swift action was taken to identify and apprehend the contractual staff responsible for this misconduct. The pantry car employee in question has been arrested, and a case has been registered under the Railway Act to ensure accountability and deter such behavior in the future.

Indian Railways is committed towards maintaining the highest standards of cleanliness and operational discipline across all trains. Passengers and stakeholders are encouraged to continue reporting any such incidents for immediate redressal, reaffirming the Indian Railways' dedication to ensuring a clean and safe travel environment for all.

Central Railway appeals to passengers to support this initiative of ensuring cleanliness and to register their grievance immediately in case of any such incidents flouting cleanliness norms and rules through Rail Madad.