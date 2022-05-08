e-Paper Get App
The decison will come into effect from 9 May.

FPJ Web Desk | Updated on: Sunday, May 08, 2022, 08:58 PM IST

Mumbai: Central Railway increases platform ticket rate for 15 days from Rs 10 to Rs 50 at THESE stations | Photo by Bhushan Koyande
In order to control the crowd and curb misuse of alarm chain pulling in the summer season, Central Railway has increased the price of platform tickets as a temporary measure from Rs.10 to Rs. 50 at CSMT, Dadar, LTT, Thane, Kalyan and Panvel stations for 15 days from 9 May to 23 May.

The decision was taken after the recent alarm chain pulling incident wherein a loco pilot had to risk his life to undo the same.

Check the full notice here:

