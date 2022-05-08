Mumbai: Central Railway increases platform ticket rate for 15 days from Rs 10 to Rs 50 at THESE stations

In order to control the crowd and curb misuse of alarm chain pulling in the summer season, Central Railway has increased the price of platform tickets as a temporary measure from Rs.10 to Rs. 50 at CSMT, Dadar, LTT, Thane, Kalyan and Panvel stations for 15 days from 9 May to 23 May.

The decision was taken after the recent alarm chain pulling incident wherein a loco pilot had to risk his life to undo the same.

Check the full notice here:

Published on: Sunday, May 08, 2022, 08:58 PM IST