Mumbai: Central Railway Inaugurates New Escalator At Sewri Station, Plans Further Upgrades | Kamal Mishra

In a bid to enhance the travel experience for thousands of daily commuters, Central Railways inaugurated a state-of-the-art escalator on Friday at platform two of Sewri station in the Mumbai division. The escalator, operational since December 22nd, 2023, marks a significant step in the railway division's ongoing efforts to modernize transit facilities.

"Central Railways has demonstrated a strong commitment to infrastructure improvements, successfully installing 14 escalators and 20 lifts between April and November 2023. This initiative is designed to ensure a seamless and convenient commuting experience for the passengers," said Dr. Shivraj Manaspure, the chief public relations officer of CR.

More goals planned for future

Looking ahead, Central Railways has set ambitious goals for the future. The zonal railway aims to install an additional 26 escalators and 30 lifts at various stations by March 2024, addressing the growing demand for efficient and accessible transportation.

"The newly inaugurated escalator at Sewri station is emblematic of Central Railways' broader strategy to upgrade and expand its facilities in the suburban section of Central Railways Mumbai division. Beyond immediate passenger needs, this initiative aligns with the division's long-term vision for a modern and efficient railway network," said an official.

Aim to alleviate congestion and enhance efficiency

Central Railways currently boasts a total of 179 escalators and 149 lifts in operation across its network, with over 50 percent located in the suburban section of the Mumbai division alone.

This strategic move is expected to alleviate congestion and enhance efficiency for the millions of commuters relying on Central Railways' Mumbai division, which handles more than 38 lakh passengers across its extensive network of over 1,800 local services each day.