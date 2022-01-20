Mumbai: Central railway fines 34,000 people in last 9 months for not wearing masks; Rs 57.37 lakh collected

Before entering the railway premises or boarding a train, make sure your mask is covering your mouth and nose properly. If not, the ticket checker may ask you to pay a fine. The central railway has intensified its drive against people not wearing masks. Over 34000 person ( who were caught without mask) were penalized in last 9 months and Rs 57.37 lakh as a fine collected for them .

"Since January 14th more than 650 people being penalised on average daily on entire CR network" said an officials adding that between January 1st to January 19th , 2022 total 6642 passengers penalised and fine of Rs 11.09 lakh realized from them.



Conferming the development Shivaji Sutar CPRO, CR said, "We are also urging railway passengers to wear the mask properly, wash their hands regularly with soap or water, use sanitisers and maintain social distancing to prevent the spread of Covid-19,”

"Central Railways has launched this campaign against passengers who are not wearing masks from April 17, 2021, in accordance with Government guidelines of COVID-19 Appropriate Behaviour (CAB).

During the period from April 17, 2021, to January 19th 2022, special teams of ticket checking personnel on Central Railway detected and penalized a total of 34724 passengers for not wearing masks/face covers as per COVID-19 guidelines and an amount of INR 57.37 lakhs was realized as fine from them" said Sutar.

"In view of the COVID-19 situation, controlling spitting and act of similar nature due to any person not wearing mask and entering railway premises (including trains), is important to avoid creation of unclean and unhygienic conditions which may cause danger to life and public health, " further added Sutar.

Published on: Thursday, January 20, 2022, 09:15 PM IST