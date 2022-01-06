Mumbai: Central Railway earns 350 crore scrap since April 2021 till January 4

The Central Railway is earning crores from scrap. Since April 2021, till January 4, the CR authorities have earned more than Rs 350 crore. The scrap is namely remnants of demolished foot over bridges, rail tracks and even locomotives that is disposed in e-auction. For the railways, it’s one way of clearing their waste which is usually sold to scrap dealers who then sell it off to manufacturing companies who require metal for production.

According to officials from Central Railway, they launched mission ‘zero scrap’ to ensure that each Railway Division, Workshop and Shed are free from scrap materials. “Till January 4, we have sold scraps worth Rs.350.81 crore during the financial year 2021-22. This has been achieved by disposal of 35,119 metric tonne of scrap rails, 358 numbers of locomotives, coaches and wagons in addition to other Ferrous and Non-Ferrous scrap items,” said Shivaji Sutar, Chief PRO, Central Railway.

The rail officials said that they also collected scrap from 731 abandoned railway quarters having total sale value of Rs 166 lakh that were sold off through e-auction after undergoing competitive bidding. In pursuance of this mission, Bhusaval Division achieved highest ever single day scrap sale of Rs 15.53 crore during the e-auction conducted on Janaury 3.

Central Railway claims to be taking proactive steps to simplify existing procedure to facilitate expeditious disposal of abandoned structures and making efforts to identify and mobilize additional scrap to surpass the target given by the Railway Board and to achieve the Zero Scrap mission. The rail authorities claim that they store these scraps at their godowns in workshops and sheds from where it is then disposed off.

In Mumbai, it’s kept at Matunga, Masjid Bunder etc. among other locations. Sources said that these scraps needs to be properly stored and locked to prevent its theft which keeps happening from time to time as it has high market value even for small pieces. In 2020-21, the Central Railway stood second among all the zones on Indian Railways in achieving record sale at Rs 391.43 crore of scraps.

“The target kept was sale of scrap worth Rs 350 crore which was easily surpassed, last year. For 2021-22, the set target is Rs 400 crore which we are surely to achieve,” said another official from Central Railway.

As per the process, there is a Committee formed that includes rail officers from different branches and departments. They identify scraps that have either extended its shelf life or are in abundance and lying waste. Afterwards, they determine its market value on the basis of which they call for tenders and later e-auction it to the highest bidder. The scrap dealers are informed about the scrap that is being disposed.

Anil Kumar Lahoti, General Manager of Central Railway said that sale of scrap is not only helping in generating revenue but also maintaining premises in better upkeep. The Central Railway are working towards selling the identified scrap material at various locations.

Published on: Thursday, January 06, 2022, 10:37 PM IST