Mumbai: Central Railway DRM Meeting Ends In Deadlock; Passengers To Hold 'White Day' Protest On August 22 Over Service Issues

A crucial meeting with the Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) of Central Railways' Mumbai division ended without any resolution on Wednesday, leaving passengers' representatives dissatisfied. The representatives have announced their intention to proceed with a peaceful protest (Gandhigiri) on August 22, following the Central Railway's refusal to fully meet their demands.

Despite the deadlock, DRM Rajnish Goyal assured the representatives that the railway administration would try to address as many of their demands as possible. Speaking to The Free Press Journal, Goyal appealed to passengers to withdraw their planned agitation, emphasizing that the administration is committed to resolving their concerns within feasible limits.

However, passenger associations were not convinced by the DRM's assurances and have decided to move forward with the protest. The agitation is a response to increasing dissatisfaction among commuters over several unresolved issues, including overcrowded trains, frequent delays, and insufficient services during peak hours. Hence representatives different passengers associations has decided to wear white attire with black ribbon on 22nd August.

The meeting, which lasted over three hours, was attended by multiple organizations under the leadership of the Mumbai Rail Pravasi Sangh.

"We are now preparing for a peaceful "White Day" protest on August 22, and trying for a meeting with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to discuss our grievances. Apart from that we are also inviting Mumbaikars, Ganeshotsav Mandals, Dahihandi Mandals, NGOs, and local societies to join our movement for the 'right to safe and efficient travel' " said Siddesh Desai secretary of Mumbai Rail Pravasi Sangh.

According to Siddesh Desai, secretary of Mumbai Rail Pravasi Sangh, during the meeting, passengers raised several critical issues, including overcrowded trains, frequent delays, and insufficient services during peak hours. "The representatives of different passengers associations expressed their dissatisfaction with the introduction of new long-distance trains over the past two years, while local train services have remained stagnant. Representatives of passengers associations also highlighted that infrastructure meant for local trains is being used by long-distance services, limiting the number of local trains despite the addition of two extra lines between Thane and Diva in February 2022" said Desai who was also present in the meeting.

"During the meeting DRM explained the challenges faced by the railway administration, such as limited infrastructure, space constraints, and delays in land acquisition and fund transfers from the state government. However, the passenger groups questioned why other major projects, like the 512 km Samruddhi Mahamarg, were completed, while the Kalwa-Airoli Link—a project of only 3 km—remains delayed" said a passengers activist who was also present in the meeting.

"Representatives of passenger associations also requested the implementation of a "Code Red" operational procedure for suburban trains during peak hours, which would allow local trains to use tracks currently reserved for long-distance trains. This request was also rejected by the DRM, who cited resource limitations as the reason for denying demands for local train services between Diva and Thane, as well as additional local train services on the Thane-Kasara and Thane-Karjat routes. However, there was a positive response to the demand for new stations at Gurvali and Parsik " further added Siddesh Desai.