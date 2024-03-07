Mumbai: Central Railway Civil Defence Organisation Promotes Awareness Oraganising Special Exercise At CSMT Station About

FPJ/ File

Mumbai: CSMT station near the main entrance (opposite platform no.8). Three Civil Defence Inspectors and 13 volunteers led by Abhay Mishra, Controller of Civil Defence and Deputy General Manager, Central Railway helped passengers as well as daily commuters, with focus on specially-abled (Divyangan), Sr.Citizens, pregnant women and women/children passengers traveling alone.

In addition passengers were also counselled at all entry points at CSMT station.

About 700 passengers were educated and about 65 passengers in need were assisted by the team during the exercise.

Civil Team Spreads Awareness At CSMT Station

The team spread awareness about the various amenities provided at CSMT station for the benefit of passengers. Its includes two amenity indication boards providing easily visible information to passengers about the locations of various facilities at the railway station, Two ‘Mamta Kaksh’ / ‘Shishu Aahar Kaksh’ or baby feeding booths available for nursing mothers to breastfeed their newborn babies in a safe, hygienic and well-ventilated space at no cost, Free and reserved parking space for Divyangjan at the station, illustrated by a clearly visible indicator board, Special ticket window with ramp and low height provided at Window no 32 to make it user-friendly for passengers with special needs.

Enhanced Accessibility Initiatives at CSMT Station

Divyangan-friendly toilet provided opposite platform number 6, and also Divyangjan Coach indicators available at suburban platform so they may be easily located from a distance. Four battery-operated cars available at the station for passengers in need. Wheelchairs can be obtained from the office of Deputy Station Superintendent (Sub) & Deputy Station Superintendent (Commercial).

Medical Emergency Provided

In case of a medical emergency, passengers can request for a Doctor by contacting the Deputy Station Superintendent at the station or the TTE on the train. Ambulance services are also available at the station and can be requested by dialing 108.

Passengers in need, may also approach the On duty Railway personnel deployed at the station and in ladies’ coaches for any kind of assistance.

Civil Defence Team Counsels Commuters

The Civil Defence team also travelled along with the passengers in suburban trains and counselled them on safety, correct way of boarding/deboarding the train, use of emergency helpline telephone no. 1512, 139, child helpline no. 1098, use of side-ladders in case of emergency and on how to use Talkback services for assistance and in emergencies, which has been recently introduced to the passengers of AC as well as non-AC local trains in Mumbai. They helped Sr.Citizens to the seats reserved for them in local trains.

Central Railway Civil Defense Organization volunteers in addition to creating awareness among passengers also urged them to show compassion and proactively help fellow passengers in need at the railway station and during their train journey.