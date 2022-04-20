Mumbai: Central Railway begins work to accommodate 24 coach trains at CSTM

If all goes according to plan, passengers will be able to board 24 coach trains on the platforms number 10, 11, 12 and 13 of CSMT, which will increase at least 20 per cent carrying capacity of around a dozen trains currently running with 13 up to 17 coaches.

Currently, platforms number 10 and 11 could handle only 13 coach trains while platforms number 12 and 13 can handle 17 coach trains. "Central railway zonal office approved a traffic block plan for the platform extension work on Tuesday," said an official, adding that work will start from the first week of May 2022.

CSMT is the busiest station in Mumbai. Currently, operations of 45 pairs of long-distance trains are handled at CSMT apart from that over 800 local trains.

"Once extension work of these platforms will be completed, the practice of diverting long-distance trains to LTT due to shortage of 24 coach long platforms at CSMT, could also be avoided. Currently, CSMT has 18 platforms, out of these, 7 platforms are reserved for suburban train operation, the rest (8 to 18) are being used for long-distance train operations (Express trains)", said a CR official.

"The first 6 months of train operation on these platforms will be as usual, by the time we will complete the basic works related to the project and after that yard remodelling work will begin," said an officer, adding that after that traffic block will be started in phase manner.

This is around a Rs 50 crore project which will include the yard remodelling of CSMT as well. “We are targeting to complete the work within the next 20 months. Work will be carried out in a way which does not hamper day-to-day operations or any service,” he said.

The cost of running longer trains is not markedly different as there is no increase in train crew.

“The longer platforms will help railways to add more coaches in passenger trains, which will also create additional carrying capacity. Long-distance trains originating from these platforms will be reduced by at least 20 per cent," said a senior railway official adding that after completion of the work, "we will be able to add at least 4 more coaches to those CSMT bound long-distance trains which are currently running with 13 to 17 coaches."

Published on: Wednesday, April 20, 2022, 09:30 PM IST