Mumbai: Central Railway Appoints Arvind Malkhede As Principal Chief Commercial Manager

Arvind Malkhede |

Mumbai: Arvind Malkhede has taken over as Principal Chief Commercial Manager, Central Railway. Prior to this he was Senior Deputy General Manager, South Central Railway. Malkhede succeeds Shri Dhananjay Naik who superannuated on 31.5.2024

An Officer from Indian Railway Traffic Service (IRTS) 1991 Batch, Shri Malkhede is a qualified Mechanical Engineer and has vast and rich experience of railway working in various Zonal Railways in different capacities.

Malkhede has previously worked on Central Railway, in various positions across Operating, Commercial departments and General administration. He has worked as Sr.Divisional Commercial Manager of Mumbai Division and as Deputy General Manager, Deputy Chief Vigilance Officer(Traffic) and as Deputy Chief Operations Manager(Freight),

Malkhede has held many important posts including Chief Freight Transportation Manager (CFTM) at North East Frontier Railway (NFR) during the year 2013-15 when gauge-conversion of Lumding-Badarpur- Silchar line was under way. During his tenure, he planned and ensured unhindered supply of food grains and essentials to far off states like Tripura, Manipur, Mizoram, Meghalaya, Nagaland and Lower Assam.

He also served as Divisional Railway Manager (DRM), Hubballi Division, South Western Railway during 2019 to 2022.

In his distinguished career, he has also worked on deputation with CONCOR during 1999-2004, where he set up Inland Container Depot (ICD) at Aurangabad and also headed the Inland Container Depot at Nagpur. He has also been on deputation as Group General Manager, West Zone, IRCTC during 2015 to 2019,.

Shri Arvind Malkhede is a Chevening Gurukul Scholar. During the year 2009, he has studied Leadership and Management programme at prestigious London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE) and got exposure to international institutions in Europe.

His vast experience will help Central Railway in achieving even bigger glories while fulfilling various challenging tasks and targets.