Mumbai: Central Railway achieves 100% punctuality on May 21

With a dedicated team working round the clock during the second wave of Covid-19, Central Railway has achieved 100% punctuality in Suburban & Mail Exp services on May 21. Central Railway achieved 95.5 per cent mail exp & 95.4 per cent suburban punctuality in 2020-21 and 96.9 per cent mail exp & 97.5 per cent suburban punctuality in April 2021.

Apart from running freight, parcel, and oxygen trains CR is carrying out pre-monsoon activities and various maintenance activities during the lockdown and unlock period. It is simultaneously maintaining punctuality at the highest level.

During the Covid19 pandemic, the dedicated staff of Central Railway have worked hard in maintaining the assets be it field or office staff, following all COVID19 related protocols.