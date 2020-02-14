Mumbai: CBSE Classes 10, 12 exams from today

Mumbai: More than 18 lakh students will appear for the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10 examinations starting from Saturday and ending on March 20, 2020. More than 12 lakh students will appear for the CBSE Class 12 exams also beginning Saturday and ending on March 30, 2020.

The students have been asked to reach the centre on time for the exam as latecomers will not be allowed into the exam hall. Anurag Tripathi, the CBSE secretary, said, “The students must reach their examination centres on or before 9.45am. No student will be permitted after 10am. Students must wear their school uniform on the day of examinations and carry their school identity document (ID). Mobile phones, paper chits, old question papers or anything that draws suspicion of the possibility of unfair means being adopted will not be allowed.”

The CBSE board examinations will be conducted in 5,376 exam centres for Class 10 and 4,983 centres for Class 12. In a letter addressing students, parents, principals and teachers, Tripathi said, “Parents should ensure their constant support and guidance to children and encourage them to give their best shot, without actually worrying about the results. It is a humble appeal to all, not to get stressed out during this period.”

Also, this year, 23,844 students in Class 10 and 16,103 in Class 12 will appear from foreign schools. Shenaz Pari, a CBSE school teacher, said, “We have informed our students to refrain from cheating. Also, we have repeatedly conducted counselling sessions for parents to help their wards and support them during exams. The students should sleep well, eat healthy and not stress unnecessarily.”

This year on, candidates with special needs will be allowed a basic calculator, be given extra time and provided with a scribe or reader, computer or laptop (without internet), based on their needs.