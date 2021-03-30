Mumbai: CBSE and ICSE board schools conduct online revision lectures

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) Class 10 and Class 12 students have been preparing for the offline board examination via online revision lectures. The two boards have allotted a limited number of students per examination centre to maintain COVID-19 protocols amidst the rise in COVID-19 cases in Mumbai.

The CBSE Class 12 theory examination is scheduled from May 4 to June 14, 2021. The Class 10 examination will be conducted from May 4 to June 7, 2021. Juhi Chatterjee, a CBSE Class 10 student said, "The revision lectures have begun online because the examination is scheduled to begin in one month."

Teachers of the ICSE board said they are trying to solve queries and provide individual attention to students via online lectures. Prakrit Sharma, a Class 12 Indian School Certificate (ISC) board teacher said, "We are conducting online lectures for students to solve doubts due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Some students need individual attention before the examination and we are trying to provide it through virtual classes."

The ICSE board Class 10 examination is scheduled from May 5 to June 7, 2021. The Indian School Certificate (ISC) Class 12 board examination will be conducted from April 8 to June 16, 2021.

Schools are observing COVID-19 protocols and allotting separate classrooms for students who show symptoms during the offline examination. The principal of a Kandivali school said, "The board has allotted a limited number of students per examination centre. We will sanitise the premises as a precautionary step against the virus. Also, we are allotting designated classrooms for students who show symptoms during the board examinations."