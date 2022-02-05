Mumbai: CBI to record statement of Anil Deshmukh's PA, PS in prison

A special court under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) on Friday permitted the CBI to record the statements of former state home minister Anil Deshmukh’s personal secretary Sanjeev Palande and personal assistant Kundan Shinde in connection with the corruption case it has registered against Deshmukh.

The agency had moved a plea in this regard before the court on Thursday. The two are in the custody of the PMLA court after their arrest in June last year by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). The ED alleges the two are active participants in the money laundering case it has registered against the Nationalist Congress Party leader.

They are presently in judicial custody in Arthur Road jail. Special Judge RN Rokade permitted two CBI officers - one, a DSP and another, an ASP, to record the statements of the two in the prison.

Published on: Saturday, February 05, 2022, 07:23 PM IST