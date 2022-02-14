Mumbai: CBI to record Sachin Vaze's statement in Anil Deshmukh corruption case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday approached a special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court seeking permission to record dismissed policeman Sachin Vaze's statement in connection with the corruption case it is probing relating to former state home minister Anil Deshmukh. Vaze is in custody of the NIA court in the Antilia bomb scare- Mansukh Hiran case while being a key accused in the corruption case.

The NIA court permitted it to record his statement on Tuesday and Wednesday. It also approached another court, a special court under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) to be permitted to record the statement of Deshmukh’s personal assistant Kundan Shinde and his personal secretary Sanjeev Palande. The two are in the custody of the PMLA court in the money laundering case concerning the former minister that is arising out of the corruption case. The court permitted it to record the duo's statement on Wednesday and Thursday.

Published on: Monday, February 14, 2022, 06:24 PM IST