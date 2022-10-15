e-Paper Get App
Mumbai: CBI takes over luxury car import cheating case

The probe had revealed that no import/customs duty was paid for import of the vehicle.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, October 15, 2022, 08:13 PM IST
On the directions of the Bombay High Court (HC), the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday has registered a case of cheating against four persons for allegedly forging import documents of a vehicle and duping the complainant to the tune of Rs 64 lakh. The probe had revealed that no import/customs duty was paid for import of the vehicle.

According to the CBI, the HC vide order dated 08.09.2022 in a Criminal Writ Petition filed before it has entrusted the CBI for thorough investigation in an FIR registered by the Khar Police Station, against four persons on the allegations that the accused had represented that they had paid all the requisite import/customs duty, taxes and such other charges, with regard to import of Black Color Toyota Alphard car and the said vehicle was free from all encumbrances.

"In 2020 till May 2022, the complainant was induced to purchase the said vehicle from one of the accused for a total consideration of Rs 64 lakhs, which was paid in 2 instalments, The complainant had also paid brokerage charges of Rs 3 lakhs in order to purchase the vehicle. On 06-05.2022 the said vehicle was seized by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) on the ground that no import duty/customs duty was paid for import of the said vehicle to India from abroad. However the DRI informed the complainant that the so-called receipts, challans etc in respect of the said vehicle were forged and no import duty/customs duty in respect of the said vehicle had been paid. The officers of the DRI further informed that the original consideration/purchase price of the said vehicle was deliberately undervalued by the first owner so as to evade the payment of import/customs duty," the CBI has alleged in its FIR.

After having realised that he had been duped, the victim had got a case registered with the Khar police station.

