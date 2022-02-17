Mumbai: CBI seeks permission from special court to examine Sachin Vaze in corruption case against former HM Anil Deshmukh

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) approached a special court on Thursday for permission to examine dismissed policeman Sachin Vaze, an accused in the Antilia bomb scare case and in the court’s custody in Taloja jail in Navi Mumbai. The agency needs to examine him in connection with the corruption case against former state home minister Anil Deshmukh.

It had secured permission from the court for the purpose on Monday and the court had allowed it to examine him on Tuesday and Wednesday this week in prison. The agency however could not do it as he was produced before the Chandiwal Commission on those dates. It apprised the court about the situation and the court has now permitted the agency to record his statement on Feb 26 and 27.

Published on: Thursday, February 17, 2022, 10:19 PM IST