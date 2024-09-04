Mumbai: CBI Files Fresh Case Against Former Maharashtra HM Anil Deshmukh For Allegedly Implicating BJP Leader

DCM Devendra Fadnavis And Anil Deshmukh |

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered an offence against NCP leader Anil Deshmukh, who is known for his proximity to Sharad Pawar, and four other persons, including two police officers, after a preliminary enquiry conducted by the agency disclosed that the accused had allegedly fabricated the statement of witnesses/evidence to falsely implicate BJP leaders and other innocent persons.

According to the FIR registered by the CBI, a Preliminary enquiry was registered in CBl in pursuant to notification from Government of Maharashtra in the incident wherein pen-drives containing audio and video recordings were handed over to the speaker, Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, Maharashtra by the then opposition Leader, Devendra Fadnavis which were subsequently handed over to ClD for enquiry through the Director General of Police, Maharashtra video order dated 16.03.2022. Incidentally, Deshmukh is likely to contest the assembly polls against Fadnavis in Nagpur.

These pen drives were related to the role of one Special Public Prosecutor Pravin Pandit Chavan in connection with a case registered with Kothrud Police Station, Pune in 2021. During the course of enquiry, four applications from Mangesh Chavan, Girish Mahajan, Jaykumar Rawal and Sanjay Kute all MLAs from Maharashtra were also received for enquiry in the subject matter with the allegations that that one special Public Prosecutor Pravin Pandit Chavan is clearly seen in the video recording plotting and drawing up conspiracies in complicity with high ranking police officials to frame various prominent readers of BJP.

"The video recording clearly shows that Pravin Chavan is involved in getting patently false cases registered against applicants and other leaders of BJP since the first step of drafting FIRs, tutoring witnesses, arranging cash payments, instructing the investigating officers etc. Planting a knife, how to propel a raid, how to show the drug business, how to fit the case into MCOCA and making the hotel booking and paying the bills for the search teams," stated the FIR.

"During Preliminary Enquiry, it has prima facie surfaced that Pravin Chavan, special PP conspired with Vijay Bhaskarrao Patil (complainant of the case registered with Kothrud police) and Anil Deshmukh, the then Home Minister, Maharashtra and got registered zero FIR registered on 09.12.2020 at police station Nimbhora, Jalgaon pertaining to the alleged incident of 2018 which occurred in Pune city to falsely implicate BJP leaders and others to wrest control of the Jalgaon Zilla Maratha Vidya Prasarak Sahakari Samaj Limited (Educational Institution). Later on, the Zero FIR was transferred to Pune and registered dated 05.01.2021 at Kothrud police station," the FIR further stated.

"ln furtherance to the criminal conspiracy Pravin Chavan along with Vijay Patil and Police officers namely Poornima Gaikwad, the then DCP Pune and ACP Sushma Chavan, investigating officer of the case fabricated the statements of witnesses/evidence to falsely implicate the BJP leaders and other innocent persons. A case has been registered against Deshmukh, Chavan, Patil, DCP Gaikwad and ACP Sushma Chavan and other unknown persons on charges of criminal conspiracy, public servants framing an incorrect document with intent to cause injury and false charge of offence made with intent to injure," the FIR added.

Anil Deshmukh on Wednesday tweeted, "Another baseless case has been filed against me by the CBI. This conspiracy started after the sand fell from under the feet of Fadnavis after seeing the opinion of people. I do not begrudge such threats and pressure at all. I have vowed to fight against this oppression of the BJP."