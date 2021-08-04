Mumbai: CBI files chargesheet against former NTC officials and others

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), on Wednesday, informed that it has filed a chargesheet in the court of Special Judge, CBI Cases, in Mumbai, against the then director (tech) and CMD, director (finance), and company secretary (AS) of the National Textile Corporation Limited, New Delhi; the then chief general manager/ office-in-charge and manager (material and assets sale), at NTC, Mumbai; the director of a Mumbai-based private company for causing an alleged loss of Rs 64.35 lakh to NTC.

The chargesheet has been filed against RK Sharma (the then director (tech) and CMD), Brijendra Kumar Mishra (then director (finance)) and Rajeshwar Kumar Sharma (then company secretary (AS) of NTC, New Delhi; Vasant Dinkar Zope (then chief general manager/officer-in-charge) and Subhas J Chaudhary (then manager (material and assets sale) of NTC, Mumbai; and Piyush Metha, director of ME Infra-Projects Private Limited, Mumbai.

According to the CBI, the agency had registered a case on July 29, 2019, against the seven accused. It was alleged that certain officials of NTC and the director of a Mumbai-based private company had conspired with each other. Public servants had given the open land of a Mumbai-based private mill on a lease and licence basis to the said private company in 2009 at a cheaper rate than the prevailing one in that area during the relevant period.

During the investigation, searches were conducted at seven places at the premises of the accused and private company, which resulted in the recovery of various incriminating documents. A chargesheet was then filed, the CBI said in a statement.