Mumbai: CBI court refuses further probe in Jiah Khan case

A special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court, on Thursday, rejected the pleas of the investigating agency and actor Jiah Khan’s mother for further probe in her daughter’s abetment to suicide case in which the actor Suraj Pancholi is an accused.

In their pleas, the CBI and Jiah’s mother, Rabia Khan, had demanded submitting the dupatta used by the late actor to commit suicide to the Central Forensic Science Laboratory in Chandigarh for further examination.

Also, they wanted to retrieve the deleted chats between Jiah and Pancholi. The agency intended to send the phone to the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s forensic laboratory in the US. The messages contain conversations the duo had just before her death. -- Staff Reporter

The case was assigned to the CBI court last month. Before it, the case was being heard in a sessions court.

In 2017, the Bombay High Court had rejected Khan’s mother’s petition for a fresh investigation by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) in the case.

On June 3, 2013, Rabia had found her daughter dead at her Juhu residence. Pancholi was arrested a few days later and released on bail the following month. He is facing trial for abetment to suicide.

Published on: Friday, September 17, 2021, 12:09 AM IST