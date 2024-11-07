 Mumbai: CBI Court Grants Bail To CGST Superintendent & Two CAs In Bribery Case
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: CBI Court Grants Bail To CGST Superintendent & Two CAs In Bribery Case

Mumbai: CBI Court Grants Bail To CGST Superintendent & Two CAs In Bribery Case

The accused are CGST superintendent Sachin Gokulka, who allegedly demanded the money, and CAs Raj Agarwal and Abhishek Mehta, who were caught delivering the bribe on September 6. They were granted bail after the CBI failed to file a chargesheet within the 60-day limit. They were booked after a complaint by businessman Karan Rawal of Onyx Pharma, Goregaon.

Charul Shah JoshiUpdated: Thursday, November 07, 2024, 10:24 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Mumbai: A CBI court has granted bail to a Central Goods and Services Tax (CGST) superintendent and two chartered accountants (CAs) booked in a bribery case involving the alleged detention and assault of a businessman, with a demand for Rs 60 lakh for his release.

About The Case

The accused are CGST superintendent Sachin Gokulka, who allegedly demanded the money, and CAs Raj Agarwal and Abhishek Mehta, who were caught delivering the bribe on September 6. They were granted bail after the CBI failed to file a chargesheet within the 60-day limit. They were booked after a complaint by businessman Karan Rawal of Onyx Pharma, Goregaon.

Read Also
Mumbai: Special CBI Court Sentences Former New India Assurance GM, Dr Anand Mittal To 4 Years In...
article-image

Rawal was summoned on September 4 by Gokulka about certain transactions. He alleged that after brief questioning, Gokulka and other officers began to mistreat him, detaining him for nearly 18 hours and demanding Rs 80 lakh bribe for his release.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai: CBI Court Grants Bail To CGST Superintendent & Two CAs In Bribery Case
Mumbai: CBI Court Grants Bail To CGST Superintendent & Two CAs In Bribery Case
'Goenka Sahab, You Made A Wise Decision': Netizens Troll KL Rahul For Failing Against Australia A On Day 1 At MCG
'Goenka Sahab, You Made A Wise Decision': Netizens Troll KL Rahul For Failing Against Australia A On Day 1 At MCG
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: MVA & Mahayuti Kick Off Campaign With Promises To Women, Youth, & Farmers
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: MVA & Mahayuti Kick Off Campaign With Promises To Women, Youth, & Farmers
Mumbai: Elderly Woman Duped Of ₹7.2 Lakh By Fraudsters On Pretext Of Knee Surgery
Mumbai: Elderly Woman Duped Of ₹7.2 Lakh By Fraudsters On Pretext Of Knee Surgery

Agarwal visited the CGST office to meet Gokulka, after which Rawal was released on September 5 at 8am. Rawal later learned from his cousin, Harshil Doshi, that Agarwal had been contacted to help settle the issue, leading to a demand of Rs 60 lakh. They reportedly paid Rs 30 lakh through Agarwal. Following this, Rawal approached the CBI After verification, the CBI set a trap on September 6, leading to the arrests.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: CBI Court Grants Bail To CGST Superintendent & Two CAs In Bribery Case

Mumbai: CBI Court Grants Bail To CGST Superintendent & Two CAs In Bribery Case

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: MVA & Mahayuti Kick Off Campaign With Promises To Women, Youth,...

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: MVA & Mahayuti Kick Off Campaign With Promises To Women, Youth,...

Mumbai: Elderly Woman Duped Of ₹7.2 Lakh By Fraudsters On Pretext Of Knee Surgery

Mumbai: Elderly Woman Duped Of ₹7.2 Lakh By Fraudsters On Pretext Of Knee Surgery

Navi Mumbai: Leakage In Morbe Dam Pipeline To Affect Water Supply In Kharghar & Kamothe Areas

Navi Mumbai: Leakage In Morbe Dam Pipeline To Affect Water Supply In Kharghar & Kamothe Areas

Mumbai Weather Update: Smog Blankets Dream City; Humidity On Rise

Mumbai Weather Update: Smog Blankets Dream City; Humidity On Rise