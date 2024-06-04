Mumbai: CBI Books Two Senior Railway Officials, Others In Corruption Case | Representational Image

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has launched an investigation against two railway officials for allegedly demanding and accepting bribes from officials of private companies in Mumbai and Himachal Pradesh for extending favours in award of work orders.

According to the CBI, information was received that the then deputy chief materials manager (Dy CMM), North Eastern Railway, Gorakhpur (depot), had allegedly entered into a criminal conspiracy with the then chief depot material superintendent (CDMS) and a Gorakhpur-based private person.

The private person was working as a middleman for the public servants, the proprietor of a Himachal Pradesh-based company and officials of two Mumbai-based company. The two railway officials allegedly indulged in corrupt and illegal activities and demanded and accepted illegal gratification from the private company officials into bank accounts arranged by the middleman.

"In 2022-23, Dy CMM demanded and accepted bribe from the three private supplier companies through CDMS, for extending favours in award of work orders. As per the directions of CDMS, the bribery amount was deposited by the firms in the bank accounts shared by the middleman. On January 8, 2023, CDMS on behalf of Dy CMM contacted the proprietor of a Himachal Pradesh-based company and demanded bribe money related to a tender and a bribe of Rs 53,500 was paid on January 10, 2023," said a CBI official.

“Later, CDMS contacted an official of a Mumbai-based company on January 25, 2023, and demanded the bribe amount for extending favour to his company in awarding a work order related to the materials of foil plate arrangement. Later, CDMS instructed the company official to send the bribe amount of Rs 40,000. In the third instance, CDMS contacted the director of another Mumbai-based company and demanded the bribe money of Rs 38,000 for favouring his company in the issuance of a work order related to material sliding doors,” the official said.