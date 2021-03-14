Mumbai: CBI books EPFO official in bribery case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has recently registered a bribery case against an Employee Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) official. The authorities of an educational society in Thane had sent documents of 35 teaching and non-teaching staff to the EPFO office for the requirement of challan for depositing their PF subscription. The accused government servant had demanded a monthly bribe from the educational society official for the smooth receipt of challan every month without any delay.

The government servant who has been booked has been identified as Surjit Dutta. Dutta has been booked under section 7 (Public servant taking gratification other than legal remuneration in respect of an official act) of The Prevention of Corruption Act.

According to the CBI, the complainant in the case works as an advisor to Sahyog Shikshan Sangh Education Society in Bhiwandi. In his complaint to the CBI on March 8, the complainant had alleged that he had forwarded documents of 35 teaching and non-teaching staff to the EPFO office for requirement of challan for depositing their PF subscription for the month of February 2021.

"The complainant also alleged that he had also personally visited the Regional Office of the EPFO in Thane on March 1 and had met Dutta and requested him to process the documents. The complainant alleged that Dutta demanded a monthly bribe of Rs 2500 for the smooth receipt of challan every month without any delay. The complainant then approached CBI in the said matter," said a CBI official.

He added, the CBI then verified the allegations made by the complainant and learnt that Dutta had demanded Rs 2500 per month as an undue advantage and after negotiations agreed to accept Rs 2000 per month. "Dutta also agreed to provide bank account details for depositing the bribe money. The said act on the part of Surjit Dutta amounts to an offence under the Prevention of Corruption Act. After obtaining required consent from the Government of Maharashtra, we have registered an offence against Dutta. Also, we have the recorded conversation between the complainant and Dutta in which the government official has spoken about the bribe money," the official said.