Mumbai: CBI arrests man in graft case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested a private person while demanding and accepting Rs.30,000 as bribe from the complainant.

The arrested person has been identified as Sanjay Sanap.

According to the CBI, a case was registered against Sanap and other unknown public servant. It was alleged that the complainant was allotted Govt. accommodation at CGS Colony, Ghatkopar (W) in the year 2014.

"It was further alleged that in October, 2019, the said quarter was found to be sublet. A penalty or recovery of Rs.1,82,604 (approx) was imposed on him. Sanap had demanded Rs.30,000 as bribe from the complainant to influence unknown official of Estate Manager, Mumbai and getting the penalty or recovery amount reduced to an amount within Rs.40,000," said a CBI official.

The complainant who did not wish to pay bribe, approached the CBI after which a trap was laid and Sanap was caught while demanding and accepting bribe of Rs.30,000.

"Searches were conducted at the residential premises of Sanap in which incriminating documents were recovered. He was produced before the Competent Court on Monday and was remanded to Judicial Custody," the officer said.