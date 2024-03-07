Mumbai: CBI Arrests 5 Accused Including Two Deputy Chief Of Central & Western Railway In Bribery Case

Representational Image

Mumbai: The Central Bureau of Investigation has arrested Deputy Chief Material Manager (Electrical), Material Management Department, Central Railway, Mumbai; Deputy Chief Material Manager, (Coaching), Material Management Department, Western Railway (HQ), Mumbai, Senior Material Manager, Western Railway and 02 Private persons in separate cases of bribery. All the arrested accused will be produced today before the competent Court.

First Case Registered By Private Company

The First Case was registered against Deputy Chief Material Manager, Material Management Department, Central Railway (HQ), Mumbai & others including a private Company based at Grater Noida (Uttar Pradesh), two private persons, both representatives of the said private company. It was alleged that a representative of Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh) based private company was in the habit of regularly bribing senior railway officers of Western Railways for the favour of awarding tenders to the parties being represented by him.

Allegations In the First Case

It was further alleged that the Deputy Chief Material Manager, Material Management Department, Central Railway, Mumbai has demanded illegal gratification from said private company based at Greater Noida (U.P.) through private person (who was acting as the conduit between officials of Central Railway, Mumbai and various private companies) for awarding tenders to the said company for procurement/supply of material.

List Of Accused In The Case

The accused persons in this case are H. Narayanan, Deputy Chief Material Manager, Material Management Department, Central Railway (HQ), Mumbai; (arrested), M/s Anest Iwata Motherson Private Ltd., Greater Noida (U.P.), Samir Dave and Shri Deepak Jain, both representative of; M/s Anest Iwata Motherson Private Ltd., Greater Noida (U.P.) (both arrested).

Second Registered By Western Railway & Private Companies

Another case was registered against Deputy Chief Material Manager, Material Management Department, Western Railway (HQ), Mumbai & others including a private Company based at Jamshedpur (Jharkhand); two marketing Managers of said private company; private person; Senior Material Manager, Western Railway, Mumbai & a representative of a private company based at Kolkata (West Bengal).

Allegations In The Second Case

It was alleged that the said private person was in the habit of regularly bribing senior railway officers of Western Railways for the favour of awarding tenders to the parties being represented by him. It was further alleged that the Deputy Chief Material Manager, Material Management Department, Western Railway (HQ), Mumbai has demanded illegal gratification from the private company based at Jamshedpur, (Jharkhand) through said private person (who was acting as the conduit between officials of Western Railway, Mumbai and various private companies), for awarding tenders to the company for procurement/supply of material. Laying a trap the Deputy Chief Material Manager (Electrical) of Central Railway and Deputy Chief Material Manager (Coaching) & Senior Material Manager of Western Railway were nabbed while accepting bribe of around Rs. 70,500/-. The Private Persons (Bribe givers) were also apprehended.

Searched At 12 Locations By Officials

Searches were conducted at around 12 locations including Mumbai, Kolkata, Grater Noida, Jamshedpur, Ahmedabad and Vadodra at the premises of the accused, which led to recovery of cash, papers relating to properties, investment and jewellery besides other incriminating documents/ articles.

List Of Accused In The Second Case

The accused persons in this case are Atul Sharma, Deputy Chief Material Manager, Material Management Department, Western Railway (HQ), Mumbai; (arrested), M/s Industrial Forge and Engineering Company, Jamshedpur, Jharkhand; Nimai Guin, the then Marketing Manager, Industrial Forge and Engineering Company, Jamshedpur, Jharkhand; Amit Kumar, Marketing Manager, Industrial Forge and Engineering Company; M/s Industrial Forge and Engineering Company Jamshedpur, Jharkhand; Samir Dave, private person; H. D. Parmar, Senior Material Manager, Western Railway, Mumbai; (arrested), Joydeep Hazra, representative of M/s Midlands & Company, Kolkata (West Bengal).