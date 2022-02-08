Mumbai: Cases of tuberculosis among children below 15 years of age rise by 22 percent in last two years

There has been a 22 per cent rise in the number of children below 15 years of age who have been detected with Tuberculosis in the last two years. According to the civic data, 4,463 children were found infected with TB, while in the year 2021 this figure has increased to 5,446, which is the highest in the last five years.

This data comes after the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) conducted door to door TB survey which revealed children are more affected than adults. Health officials said to curb the increase in cases they will take the history of the child and his family, so that they can reach any conclusion and then make a further strategy to control it. Doctors have raised the need for a clinical study that will be essential to establish the concrete causes behind this trend.

“We are more emphasizing on screening to understand why there has been a surge in TB cases amongst children compared to adults. “As we have detected more number of cases in children following which we are studying the reason for the change in infection pattern and cases have surged as most of the avoided visiting hospitals due to the fear of contracting Covid-19,” said Dr Pranita Tipre, in-charge of BMC TB Control Room.

Dr Sushant Mane Assistant Professor and Incharge, Center of Excellence for Treating TB in Kids said evidence of TB infection in children has increased compared to before as the number of patients visiting their hospital has increased. Due to covid, people did not reach out for investigation and this is the reason that now there have been more cases in 2021. “We have many children reaching a critical stage and there has been an increase of 15 percent in the number of serious patients in 2021 as compared to the year 2019. The biggest reason for this is late detection and incomplete treatment of TB. I appeal to the people that if anyone has fever or cough or lump in any part of the body for more than 2 weeks, then go to the nearest centre and get it checked,” he said.

Dr Mala Kaneria, Consultant Infectious Diseases, Jaslok Hospital And Research Centre said COVID 19 pandemic has caused major disruptions in the fight against tuberculosis and there has been a rise in cases in the last two years, especially in children and adolescents. Pandemic induced lockdowns and restrictions and the spotlight on COVID 19, led to a lag in the treatment of non-COVID diseases, including tuberculosis.

“According to WHO, the impact on TB has been particularly severe. Another reason for the increase in cases is that even mild and moderate COVID 19 can cause impairment of cell-mediated immunity and lymphocytopenia, leading to an accelerated progression from latent tuberculosis to active tuberculous disease,” he said.

On the one hand, TB infection has increased in children, while the cases are less visible in adults. According to the data, 55,965 new patients were found in the age group above 15 in 2019, while 53, 196 new patients were found in 2021, which means four per cent less.

However social activists working for TB patients claim that the data only showed the tip of the iceberg as amid the pandemic, TB diagnostic centres were closed and laboratories were prioritizing samples of suspected Covid-19 patients.

“TB patients with compromised lungs are most vulnerable to contracting Covid-19. But there was a drastic drop in TB testing Considering both the diseases have similar symptoms, many undetected TB patients with Covid-19 co-infection might have gone off the records,” said Ganesh Acharya, a TB activist.

