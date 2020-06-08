Mumbai cases breach a dubious 50,000-mark

Mumbai: With 1,311 new COVID-19 cases being reported, Mumbai crossed the 50,000-mark on Monday, taking the total count of cases reported in the city till date to 50,085 cases. Meanwhile, the city also recorded the highest COVID-19 death toll reported in a 24-hour period, with 64 fatalities reported on Monday. The death toll in the city now stands at 1,702 fatalities. The previous highest single-day death toll was 61, reported on June 7. The city took only seven days to cross the 50,000 mark from 39,686 cases reported on May 31.

Meanwhile, for the sixth time, Maharashtra reported more than 100 COVID-19 deaths in a single day. On Monday, 109 fatalities were reported in the state, with 2,553 new COVID-19 cases. The total count of cases reported till date in the state mounted to 88,528, with 3,169 fatalities until now. Till date 40,975 patients have recovered in the state, with 1,661 being discharged from various hospitals across the state in the last 24 hours.

Sixty-four of the 109 deaths in the state were reported in Mumbai, followed by eight in Aurangabad, seven in Pune, six each in Solapur and Jalgaon, four in Dhule, three in Ratnagiri, two in Kalyan-Dombivali and Nashik and one each in VasaiVirar, Ulhasnagar, Bhiwandi, Thane, Ahmednagar and Nanded “Thirty-two of the 109 deaths in the state occurred in the last two days, while the remaining 78 are from the period May 3 to June 5, which have been added to the state’s toll now, after review. The health department said that in 72.5 per cent of the cases, the victims had comorbidities,” said Dr Pradeep Awate, state surveillance officer.

Civic authorities said they were bracing for more infections to come to light as shops and offices resume work with limited staff. “The next eight to ten days are crucial for us as more establishments open up. We are expecting to see a rise in cases and we are adequately prepared,” said Suresh Kakani, BMC’s additional municipal commissioner. “COVID combined with monsoon could pose a challenge. We have kept most of our dispensaries available for non-COVID services.

We are also pushing more and more private set-ups to start functioning,” he added. The civic body also asked all symptomatic patients with COVID-like symptoms such as fever, cough, breathlessness, sore throat, etc to visit nearby BMC dispensaries, OPDs of hospitals, dedicated COVID health centres or a physician.

“Doctors shouldn't waste time administering treatment for other ailments if there are clear signs of sore throat or breathlessness,” said another civic official. Of the 5,64,331 laboratory samples tested in the state, 88,528 have tested positive (15.68%) for COVID-19 until today. Currently, 5,64,736 people are under home quarantine and 26,760 people are in institutional quarantine.