Mumbai: Case registered against Maharashtra ministers Aslam Shaikh and Varsha Gaikwad for brandishing swords at public event

FPJ Web Desk | Updated on: Monday, March 28, 2022, 07:04 PM IST

Maharashtra ministers Aslam Shaikh and Varsha Gaikwad |

A case was registered against Maharashtra ministers Aslam Shaikh and Varsha Gaikwad in Mumbai after they were seen brandishing swords at a public event to welcome the chairman of Congress' Minority Department Imran Pratapgarhi.

The case has been registered under Arms Act at Bandra Police Station in Mumabi.

