Mumbai: Case registered against Maharashtra ministers Aslam Shaikh and Varsha Gaikwad for brandishing swords at public event

A case was registered against Maharashtra ministers Aslam Shaikh and Varsha Gaikwad in Mumbai after they were seen brandishing swords at a public event to welcome the chairman of Congress' Minority Department Imran Pratapgarhi.

The case has been registered under Arms Act at Bandra Police Station in Mumabi.

A case registered against Maharashtra ministers Aslam Shaikh & Varsha Gaikwad at Bandra PS in Mumbai after they were seen brandishing swords at a public event to welcome the chairman of Congress' Minority Department Imran Pratapgarhi. Case registered under Arms Act.



(File pics) pic.twitter.com/6v0k0aHfEn — ANI (@ANI) March 28, 2022

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, March 28, 2022, 07:04 PM IST