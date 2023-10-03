Mumbai: Case Registered Against Ex Employee For Allegedly Transferring ₹4.16 Crore To His, Acquaintances’ Bank Accounts

Representational photo |

A private company has registered a case against its former senior executive working in the finance department for an alleged fraud of ₹4.16 crore. The executive has been accused of transferring the company’s money to his own, as well as acquaintances’ bank accounts.

According to the information received from Powai Police, Manish Vishnukant Jha (40), an employee of TTE Technology India Private Limited Company, has given a complaint to the police. Jha has told the police that the company's former senior executive Akshay Ganpat Palav transferred approximately ₹4.16 crore from the company's bank account to his own, as well as acquaintances’ bank accounts. A police officer said that Palav has made a total of 27 transactions from the company's bank account. Palav transferred the company's money to his bank accounts and those of his acquaintances.

In the complaint given to the police, the complainant has said that between January 3 and January 25, this money was transferred by making wrong entries in the register. When the company came to know about the fraud committed by Palav, it complained to the Powai police. On the basis of the complaint, the police have started investigation by registering an FIR against Akshay Ganpat Palav under sections 408 and 420 of the Indian Penal Code. A police officer said that investigation into this matter has been started and Palav will soon be called for questioning in this matter.

