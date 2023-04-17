 Mumbai: Case filed against GRP cop for assaulting CR ticket checker
Kamal MishraUpdated: Monday, April 17, 2023, 10:38 PM IST
A day after an on-duty ticket checker of the Central Railway, Mumbai division, was allegedly assaulted on Sunday morning by personnel of the Government Railway Police (GRP), Uttar Pradesh after he objected to a cop traveling without a ticket, Lucknow GRP booked sub-inspector and a constable with 8 to 9 unknown police personnel. A golden chain and Rs9500 were also snatched from the ticket checker.

Replying to the Free Press Journal reporter’s tweet, Divisional Railway Manager Jhansi was directed to look in to matter by the Ministry of Railways and a case was also registered.

An official from GRP Lucknow said, “We have registered a first information report on the basis of the complaint by the ticket checker.”

Earlier on Sunday, the ticket checker MK Poddar detected a policeman traveling without a ticket. When the passenger was asked to pay a fine, he denied saying he is a constable. Poddar again asked him to either pay a fine or alight from the train. This irked the cop and he called his colleagues and Poddar was assaulted.

