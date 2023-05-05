Mumbai: Caretaker held for stealing valuables worth ₹1.38 crore from elderly couple in Mulund |

Mumbai: Police have arrested a man for stealing property worth Rs1.38 crore from his elderly employers in Mulund.

According to the police, the accused, Amit Vamane, 40, worked for the couple as a caretaker for six years and hatched a plan to burgle them.

Between April 10 and 18, the couple were in hospital. Vamane connived with the watchman of the building and asked him to switch off all CCTV cameras on April 10, the police said.

Vamane stole assets worth Rs1.38 crore, including gold, silver and diamonds with cash

As a long-term employee, Vamane knew the house very well. He went to the house on April 10 and opened the main door with a duplicate key. He took the key to the locker kept near the bed and emptied it. Vamane took assets worth Rs1.38 crore, including gold, silver and diamonds and Rs2 lakh in cash.

Senior Inspector Kantilal Kothbinre said that, when the couple returned home from the hospital on April 18, they could not find the key to the locker. They made a duplicate key and opened the locker, only to find it empty.

Watchman who helped Vamane is absconding

The couple then approached the authorities and on the orders of Deputy Commissioner of Police Purushottam Karad a team was formed to investigate the matter. The police soon arrested Vamane. The watchman of the building is still absconding.

The police have filed a first information report under various sections of the Indian Penal Code. The police did not name the couple keeping into consideration their advanced age.