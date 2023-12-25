Mumbai: Card Game Turns Violent! Man Assaulted With Paver Block For ₹500 In Mazgaon | Pixabay

A man allegedly brutally assaulted his friend with a paver block after the latter denied playing cards further when asked to give Rs500. The incident took place on Saturday afternoon when Vijay Gaikwad alias John and Ganesh Chauhan alias Don gathered for the game in the Tulsiwadi area of Mazgaon. The complainant in the case is Prakash Kharat, 55, who is friends with the duo. He spotted them while playing cards on the day of the crime.

Details of assault

In the middle of the game, both of them started bickering about the game points. Gaikwad asked Chauhan to pay Rs500, said Kharat in his police statement. “He was not ready to give the money. Hence, he got up, saying that he didn’t want to play anymore. Immediately, Gaikwad picked up a paver block and started hitting Ganesh on his head,” he said.

The accused kept assaulting the victim till he collapsed while profusely bleeding. Kharat along with others took Chauhan to JJ Hospital, but he couldn’t be admitted. Hence, he was taken to Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Railway Hospital in Byculla. The doctors informed that he sustained a major fracture on his skull and would need immediate surgery.

Gaikwad arrested

His condition is still critical, said the police, adding Gaikwad has been arrested under the Indian Penal Code section 307 (attempt to murder).